Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $37.35. Expensify shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 2,665 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.