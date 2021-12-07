Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up approximately 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Exponent worth $234,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.71. 1,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

