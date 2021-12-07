extraDNA Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $398,913.77 and $76,762.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,169.21 or 0.99366063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00047730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00273572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.00441006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00186086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.