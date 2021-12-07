Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Extreme Networks worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,805 shares of company stock worth $1,541,643. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

