Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 6.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. 307,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,413,902. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.