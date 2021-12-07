F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $275,029.72 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,601. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 114.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

