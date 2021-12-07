Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

