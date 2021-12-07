Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $227,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $324.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $902.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

