Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $598.25

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$598.25 and last traded at C$590.62, with a volume of 29661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$584.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$743.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$532.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$545.07.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

