Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 268,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $609.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fanhua by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fanhua by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

