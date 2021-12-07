Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 105,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $611.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fanhua by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fanhua by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

