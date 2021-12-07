FaraLand (FARA) One Day Volume Tops $2.62 Million

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. FaraLand has a total market cap of $34.95 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FaraLand has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FaraLand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.52 or 0.99806750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00077422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FaraLand Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,957,304 coins and its circulating supply is 17,522,052 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

Buying and Selling FaraLand

