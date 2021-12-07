Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after buying an additional 1,149,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,409 shares of company stock valued at $54,299,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.