Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 2,584 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $247.09 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $146.48 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

