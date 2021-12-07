Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 3,205 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $462.02 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $435.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

