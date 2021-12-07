Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $143.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,302,070 shares of company stock worth $759,096,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.