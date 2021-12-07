Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.65. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

