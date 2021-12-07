Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

