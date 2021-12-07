Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 27,795.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

