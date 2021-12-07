Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

