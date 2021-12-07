Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

