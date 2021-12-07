Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,909.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,857.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,704.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

