Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $21.26 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

