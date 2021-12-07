Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $22.94 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

