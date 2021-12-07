Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

