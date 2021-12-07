Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,428,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $471,040,000 after buying an additional 372,099 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

