Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 14,800 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Nelnet makes up about 5.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 4.06% of Nelnet worth $123,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

