Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

