Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $45,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $279.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.