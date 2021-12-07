Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $477.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

