Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $572.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.85.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.