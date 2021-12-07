Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $178.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

