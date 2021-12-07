Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $466.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

