F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FCIT stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 917 ($12.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,556. F&C Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($9.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.56 ($12.54). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 895.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($655.03). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.38) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,319.82). Insiders purchased 180 shares of company stock valued at $158,791 in the last ninety days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

