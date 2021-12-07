Fear Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.12 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00003989 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

