Feathercoin Trading Down 18.2% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $5,077.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

