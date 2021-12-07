Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.