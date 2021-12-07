FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Selway Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

