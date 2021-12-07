Ferguson (FERG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ferguson (LON: FERG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a £100.80 ($133.67) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/29/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £118 ($156.48) to £126.40 ($167.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from £105 ($139.24) to £128 ($169.74). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($132.61) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LON:FERG opened at £121.15 ($160.66) on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of £121.85 ($161.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of £103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

