Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12,205.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £122.05 ($161.85) and last traded at £122.05 ($161.85), with a volume of 420994 shares. The stock had previously closed at £115.70 ($153.43).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($133.67) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ferguson from £118 ($156.48) to £126.40 ($167.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($132.61) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £103.94 ($137.83).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £110.62 and a 200-day moving average of £103.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.