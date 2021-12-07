Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,336 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.06. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

