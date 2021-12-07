Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,226 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 2.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,023. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

