Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up about 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of GBT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

