Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $84.49 on Tuesday, hitting $2,947.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,857.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,704.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

