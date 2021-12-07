Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.19. 1,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

