FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 1,354 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of FG Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $58,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $15,636.78.

FG Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 175,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,774. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

