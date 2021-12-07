FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Sells $58,625.00 in Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 3rd, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $15,636.78.

Shares of FG Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FG Financial Group by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FG Financial Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

