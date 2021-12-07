Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.80.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 289.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $130.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.