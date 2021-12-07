Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

