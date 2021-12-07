Filecash (FIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $502,341.00

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $805,193.21 and approximately $502,341.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.63 or 0.08394175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,280.45 or 1.00184715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

